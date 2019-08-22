Analog Devices (ADI) to pay $0.54 on Sep 11, 2019; Insmed (INSM) SI Increased By 5.76%

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) is expected to pay $0.54 on Sep 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:ADI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.54 dividend. Analog Devices Inc’s current price of $108.59 translates into 0.50% yield. Analog Devices Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.59. About 3.24M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) had an increase of 5.76% in short interest. INSM’s SI was 12.20M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.76% from 11.53 million shares previously. With 988,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)’s short sellers to cover INSM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 597,717 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $40.15 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 26.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold Analog Devices, Inc. shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 38,646 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Daiwa Sb has 78,500 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl invested in 0.1% or 139,657 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company New York invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.78% stake. New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.16% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Jericho Cap Asset Management L P has 8.69% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.03% or 7,942 shares. Renaissance Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 2,423 shares. Scout Invs Inc holds 0.21% or 97,145 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments America holds 45,063 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $44 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 157.58% above currents $16.5 stock price. Insmed had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Insmed Incorporated shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Opus Point Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.06% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 519,892 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0% or 493 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 61,518 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 117,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 0% or 39,773 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Art Advisors Limited Liability owns 21,177 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc has 20,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 62,807 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 42 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,964 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Foresite Cap Mgmt Ii Limited Liability Corporation has invested 12.07% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.