Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose While Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased Its Position; Middleton & Co Stake In Watsco (WSO) Was Upped

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 238,304 shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 69,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 86,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.88 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Enterprise Products – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,176 shares to 96,323 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,250 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews holds 0% or 5,500 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 100 shares stake. Ent Financial Service Corporation holds 0.07% or 3,255 shares in its portfolio. Argent accumulated 10,601 shares. Cibc Asset Inc owns 114,721 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx holds 1.48% or 41,482 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets has 89,277 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tcw has 102,749 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9,319 shares. Aviva Plc has 139,657 shares. Generation Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 10.11M shares for 7.78% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Associates invested in 0.01% or 3,075 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 1.24M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 57,968 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 8,000 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 118,779 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 60,278 shares. Piedmont invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 146,021 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Com Inc has 3,400 shares. D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 43,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Llc reported 2,866 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,039 shares. Creative Planning has 1,439 shares. 5,275 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd has 3,000 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 23,635 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.