Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose While Bank Of The West Has Lowered Stake by $745,605; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $327,184

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5,319 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 12,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,731 shares to 44,822 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $437.95M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD) by 7,875 shares to 36,783 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 5,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).