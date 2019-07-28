Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose While Victory Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.26 Million; Parsley Energy (PE) Holding Has Increased by Sankaty Advisors Llc

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.05 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 11,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 73,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.37 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% or 451 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 574 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 125,018 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 105,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moody Comml Bank Division holds 79,885 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. American Assets Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 22,000 shares. Bain Credit Limited Partnership invested in 282,164 shares or 7.66% of the stock. 49,841 were reported by Utah Retirement. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 36,109 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 20,254 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd reported 300,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation stated it has 16,934 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 134,393 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 93,350 shares to 143,900 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

