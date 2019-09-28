Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose While Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Edgewood Management Trimmed Holding by $1.78 Million as Stock Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 333,047 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.73 million, down from 343,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 36,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 167,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86M, down from 203,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 38,871 shares to 148,958 shares, valued at $20.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 1,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Co invested in 0% or 30 shares. 30,033 are owned by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.11% or 31,309 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd invested in 200 shares. Azimuth Mgmt has 3,697 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Llc has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,649 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability accumulated 82,365 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Notis stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 45,400 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 387 shares. 251 are owned by Ci Invs. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 3,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Frontier Mgmt Com has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,805 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Interest Gru Inc reported 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Marietta Investment has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Btim holds 1.11% or 490,660 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 910 shares. Moreover, Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept has 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,300 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Jefferies Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 18,876 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.3% or 79,128 shares. Founders Fincl Lc invested in 2,338 shares. Mu Invests Company Ltd holds 3.15% or 29,600 shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Echo Street Limited Liability Company invested in 180,362 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 71,860 shares to 6.90M shares, valued at $1.26 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 46,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.