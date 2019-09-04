Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Price Rose While Sterling Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.11 Million; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Valuation Declined, Janney Montgomery Scott Lowered Stake by $352,264

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 4,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 25,471 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 29,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 528,388 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 20,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.59M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 223,741 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 22.34 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 10,125 shares to 31,647 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Properties Of Ame (NYSE:RPAI) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishsbd Dec 2024 Term Etf by 71,154 shares to 177,026 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacer Dev Mkts Int Etf by 17,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).