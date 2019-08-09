Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Price Rose While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Trimmed by $18.31 Million Its Holding; Quantbot Technologies LP Cut Northern Trust (NTRS) Holding by $2.06 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 174,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 206,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74M, down from 380,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 136,034 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 22,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 69,365 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 92,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 52,599 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,964 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Moreover, Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.29% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Farmers Tru owns 0.1% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,432 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com invested in 20,652 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 1.35M shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc has 4,080 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 222,772 shares. Sunbelt Inc owns 4,794 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv invested 3.16% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 194,035 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 43,110 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,680 shares. Notis owns 2.15% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 42,281 shares. 48,190 are owned by Amalgamated Commercial Bank.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $463.69M for 22.70 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19,009 shares to 28,242 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 261,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust, Cautious on Semiconductors Due to Trade Issues, Has 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect from Northern Trust (NTRS) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on October 15, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Downgrades Northern Trust On Outlook Concerns – Benzinga” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust Decreases Prime Rate – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16,215 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) by 31,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton International Ltd/Ber.