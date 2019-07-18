Analog Devices (ADI) Stake Maintained by Findlay Park Partners Llp; Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Stake Held by Overbrook Management Corp

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 946,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.77 million, up from 713,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 176,563 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 13,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 362,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.85 million, up from 349,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 4,986 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Christine Pantoya Joins Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:RHP) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Surpasses Q1 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 20,199 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Strs Ohio holds 70,430 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 11,640 shares. Sageworth reported 792 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,340 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 3,769 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Florida-based fund reported 3,322 shares. Barnett And accumulated 50,090 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 83,018 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Honeywell Intl invested in 1.08% or 33,790 shares. 6 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca). Schroder Mngmt has 2,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Park National Oh has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,169 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 760,802 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management holds 202,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Driehaus Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Boston Prtn owns 353,384 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company holds 344,792 shares. New York-based Maplelane Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 321,930 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 6,631 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has 29,996 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed Added to the Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap Indexes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

