Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose While Tirschwell & Loewy Lowered Its Stake; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $6.52 Million; Stock Price Rose

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 1.48M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 114,231 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 93,065 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 50,959 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 77,126 shares. Cohen Steers Inc invested in 1,570 shares. Cetera Advsr holds 7,063 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 544,327 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.15% or 557,975 shares. Bright Rock Management Ltd invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bartlett Ltd Liability invested in 1.26% or 313,624 shares. Pinnacle Associates has 2,505 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 34,335 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 616,961 shares. Essex Investment Ltd Company holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communication Incorporated holds 28,399 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,689 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc reported 1.04 million shares. Kcm Limited Liability Corp owns 134,308 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Convergence Prns Ltd Com has 0.67% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 41,222 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% or 46,752 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 135,208 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Com Dc, a -based fund reported 314,342 shares. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alta Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,142 shares. Glenmede Co Na stated it has 0.62% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co holds 32,203 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M.