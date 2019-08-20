Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose While Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Stake; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 163,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 226,352 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, down from 389,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 7.95M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 15,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 41,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 57,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $111.17. About 2.78 million shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos Awarded $5.7 Million Contract from PSN for Unified Monitoring Solution for Region’s First Very High Throughput Satellite – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10 million for 22.78 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,612 shares to 28,630 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares to 174,720 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.