Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Its Holding; Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $7.12 Million

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 69,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 86,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 1.84 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 1.15 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Limited Co owns 5,954 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1,300 are owned by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability. 4,600 are owned by Bessemer. Capital Advsr Inc Ok holds 11,995 shares. Moller Financial Serv has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 2,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il holds 3,403 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 209 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl has 575 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,540 shares. 6,600 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 78,243 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,485 shares to 162,615 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10 million for 22.60 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 760,802 shares. First Personal Serv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.35 million shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank Trust Com reported 102,157 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 42,895 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 73 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 72 shares. Beacon holds 8,013 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 70,723 shares. 4.24 million were reported by First Eagle Invest Ltd Liability. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 93,567 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Papp L Roy accumulated 53,428 shares. Gideon Advsrs accumulated 20,402 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 202,275 shares.

