Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Position by $1.76 Million; Caz Investments LP Lowered Och (OZM) Stake by $3.82 Million; Share Price Rose

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 54,142 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Fincl Officer; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Has First Inflows in Two Years as Shafir Plan Pays Off; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $250M TERM LOAN FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – U.S. JUDGE HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF SCUTTLING OCH-ZIFF PLEA DEAL; 17/04/2018 – OZ Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – Alesia Haas, the chief financial officer of Och-Ziff Capital Management, will join Coinbase as CFO immediately

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 69,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 86,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $105.52. About 1.53 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 1,003 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 321,930 shares. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Peddock Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 1,563 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 106,260 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 71,866 shares. Coastline Tru stated it has 13,555 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Co reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.23% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9.50 million shares. Cincinnati Casualty accumulated 0.72% or 8,355 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Dupont Cap Corp has 0.35% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 146,276 shares. 1.45M are owned by Whale Rock Limited. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,040 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,754 shares to 150,703 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analog Devices EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) CEO Robert Shafir on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oz Management Announces Strategic Plan To Complete Generational Transfer And Position The Firm For Long-term Success – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Choice Hotels and Oz Real Estate Plan to Grow Cambria Hotels Brand – PR Newswire” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Och-Ziff Closes First European CLO Totaling â‚¬413 million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 15, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Caz Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM). Knott David M has 0% invested in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM).