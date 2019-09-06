Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Stake; As Copart (CPRT) Market Valuation Rose, Smith Thomas W Decreased Stake by $1.05 Million

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 1.66M shares traded or 32.68% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 86,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 305,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 218,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 853,128 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 980,327 shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $54.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 399,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 0% or 74 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Buckingham Cap has 48,679 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0% or 149 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pointstate Capital LP reported 274,200 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 9,987 shares. Old National Comml Bank In reported 85,696 shares. Provise Management Group Limited Company has 64,903 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 7,602 are owned by Quantbot Technologies L P.

