Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Scout Investments Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Robertson Opportunity Capital Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Lifted by $3.07 Million as Stock Declined

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 188,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 97,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 285,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $112.33. About 1.84 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 1.85M shares traded or 176.42% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $463.70M for 23.02 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8,272 shares to 198,515 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 6,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,126 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitter (NYSE:AEO).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 83,000 shares to 416,000 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.