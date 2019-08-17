Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Decreased Stake by $1.66 Million; Rogers (ROG) Share Value Declined While Polar Securities Has Boosted by $1.28 Million Its Holding

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 166,323 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.43 million, up from 158,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 126,346 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 161,900 shares to 273,000 shares, valued at $23.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd (Put) by 127,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 7,368 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 45,988 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 99 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Westport Asset has invested 6.1% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 51,579 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 14,000 shares. D E Shaw And holds 2,087 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 26,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 37,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv reported 0.01% stake. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Stanley accumulated 0.28% or 7,197 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rogers Corporation to Present & Exhibit Advanced Connectivity Solutions at IMS – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,377 shares to 204,901 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 7,602 shares. New England & Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has invested 1.63% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 1.08M shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 43,110 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. America First Investment Advsrs Limited Co holds 777 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Management Com holds 585,386 shares or 5.17% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 0.16% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 100 shares. Wright Invsts Ser Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 186,810 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc reported 56,970 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 4.68% or 324,896 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 37,556 shares. Pension Service stated it has 419,655 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.