Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake Held by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 278,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63 million, up from 870,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 33,757 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 100,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 93,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 1.18 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19,366 shares to 163,852 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,004 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 0.78% or 127,908 shares. 447,253 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Lp. Aviva Pcl invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Carroll Incorporated accumulated 176 shares. 112,400 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 751,775 shares. Buckingham Management Inc invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tirschwell Loewy reported 324,896 shares or 4.68% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 11,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.69 million shares. Bokf Na reported 0.03% stake. Alpha Cubed Investments, California-based fund reported 4,080 shares.