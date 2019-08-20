Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed Holding; As Realty Income (O) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 11,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 94,634 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 83,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 313,665 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $111.21. About 603,092 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Chip Stock Could Win Big From 5G – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kratos Awarded $5.7 Million Contract from PSN for Unified Monitoring Solution for Region’s First Very High Throughput Satellite – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Analog Devices and Badger Meter – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,202 shares to 71,028 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,666 shares, and has risen its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 92,386 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bancorp Of Mellon has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 10 accumulated 0.66% or 29,147 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 65,736 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 127 shares. Farmers Trust has 0.1% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,432 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 143,436 shares. Agf Investments America Inc invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cornerstone Inc owns 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,780 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 148,171 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Associated Banc holds 127,908 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.79 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 88 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.13% or 4.46M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 132 shares. Davenport Lc has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 3,490 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 39,114 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Eii Mgmt Inc reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Strs Ohio reported 0.14% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 40,593 are held by Mutual Of America Ltd. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.23% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Personal Finance Services holds 510 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Federated Pa has invested 0.22% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 92,792 shares to 122,340 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 49,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,539 shares, and cut its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: A Little Dip Will Do – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.