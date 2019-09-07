Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose; Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake Has Upped by Gates Capital Management Inc

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 432,389 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 567,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 10.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, down from 10.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $115.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 298,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $437.95 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80,526 shares to 5.78M shares, valued at $612.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc owns 9,553 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 2,505 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based S&Co Inc has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.05% or 32,530 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,102 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,193 shares. 1,074 were reported by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus. Woodstock Corporation has 16,240 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Trust reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Markel reported 754,811 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 25,164 shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Blue Chip Prtnrs invested in 6,734 shares or 0.17% of the stock.