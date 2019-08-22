Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Position; Humana (HUM) Holder Caxton Associates LP Boosted Its Position by $462,160

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 130.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 3,077 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 1,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $292.2. About 293,056 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Humana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUM); 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Agf accumulated 0.02% or 20,643 shares. Advsr Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cls Invs Ltd Company has 150 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Maplelane Ltd Company invested in 1.1% or 375,000 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 16,203 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,400 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank & owns 1,251 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc accumulated 93,567 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 19,720 shares. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares to 19,225 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 287,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,288 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.