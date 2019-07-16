Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Declined, Long Pond Capital LP Decreased Holding by $105.32 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 8.59 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 10,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, down from 55,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $115.67. About 1.26 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Beats Keep Coming, With Verizon, CocaCola, Twitter, Procter & Gamble All Solid – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fin Ser Corp owns 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,255 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,110 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 179,491 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Two Sigma Securities has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Capital Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 791 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd owns 286,751 shares. 9,628 were accumulated by First American Bank & Trust. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.19% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 184,564 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Morgan Stanley has 2.16 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,567 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 137,576 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 4,575 shares. Fruth Inv Management holds 0.55% or 12,484 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.70 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9,872 shares to 69,989 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $186.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 151,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: MGM Resorts, Electronic Arts and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2019: TLRD,CZR,ERI,DFRG,SHOP,SHOP.TO – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GWR, ORIT, and CZR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voloridge Invest Management Lc has 0.27% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.05M shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 431,137 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 514,832 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 590,561 shares in its portfolio. Lorber David A holds 4.71% or 19,711 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants accumulated 15,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 232,723 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Segantii Cap Management Limited reported 300,000 shares stake. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.65% or 1.00M shares. Advent Capital Management De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 441,259 shares.