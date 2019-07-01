Analog Devices (ADI) Share Value Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Its Holding; Sector Gamma As Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Upped by $755,073 as Shares Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 50,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,564 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43M, down from 235,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.69. About 1.27 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 83,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,857 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 154,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 795,785 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ANNOUNCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT INVOLVING COMPROMISE OF A SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability reported 916,153 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 13,032 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.02% or 141,137 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd holds 45,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 37,656 shares. Bb Biotech Ag stated it has 2.65 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Grp Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 58,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,286 are held by Cambridge Inv Research Advisors. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 656,636 shares. 82,000 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 975,447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,028 shares.

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EGHT, REGN, SGMO – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sangamo expands manufacturing capacity with Brammer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sangamo down 6% on pricing stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sangamo up 2% premarket ahead of data readout on SB-913 and SB-318 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sangamo: Did It Work? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 30,200 shares to 254,501 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 49,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,684 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $116,831 activity. The insider Conner Edward R. sold $61,631.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $514,269 activity. Henderson Gregory N. sold $420,402 worth of stock or 5,003 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Co holds 113,095 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Charter Tru has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust Company holds 1.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 102,157 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 32,255 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 174,381 shares. 4,319 were reported by Whittier Trust Communication. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 137,234 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 8,424 are held by Conning. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.46M shares. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Tru holds 0.29% or 3,130 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 307,747 shares. Parametric Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.35M shares. Clean Yield Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.13M for 23.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 106,229 shares to 652,285 shares, valued at $80.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 42,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.