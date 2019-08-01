Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose While Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised Stake; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Increased Stake

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 29486.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, up from 23 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 963,261 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 548,892 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.34 million, up from 508,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 8.14M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Ltd has 200 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Trust Com has 0.29% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cap Guardian holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 20,652 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.62% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Chem Bancorp accumulated 19,471 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 90,376 shares stake. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 41,679 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 390 shares. Bb&T holds 129,109 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 17,061 are held by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce holds 302,950 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 10,842 shares. Dupont Management owns 146,276 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated reported 0.14% stake.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (BIB) by 16,618 shares to 9,703 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 138,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.28% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 83,100 shares. Spirit Of America Ny owns 51,950 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Capital Counsel holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,820 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks has 6,975 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.28% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 112,649 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Old Republic Interest holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 731,000 shares. Alexandria Lc reported 40,752 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 345,076 shares. 589,826 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs invested in 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Kempner Capital Inc holds 72,985 shares. Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.2% or 79,000 shares. 9 were reported by Advisory Alpha Llc. Lincoln National reported 3,144 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock or 37,460 shares. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401.