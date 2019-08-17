Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose While Spf Beheer Bv Has Cut Its Stake by $17.14 Million; Fort LP Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 163,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 740,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.95M, down from 903,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 51,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 122,241 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 174,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 503,635 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,313 shares to 720,425 shares, valued at $81.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 121,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 37,479 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Co invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tci Wealth Inc reported 322 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.32% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Old Dominion Capital Management holds 10,232 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 97,522 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,717 shares. Huntington State Bank has 0.67% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Street Corporation accumulated 14.62M shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kentucky-based Hl Fin Service Limited Company has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 5,873 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 923 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Gru Incorporated. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 10,842 shares. 12,684 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Globeflex Limited Partnership has 0.37% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 38,996 shares. 24,372 are owned by Kemnay Advisory. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 16,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 476,534 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 333 shares. Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 190,825 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 98,401 shares. 184,781 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 545,165 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 1.98M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Hartford Inv Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Raymond James Svcs Advisors owns 9,379 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest has 410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 4,773 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.