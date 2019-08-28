Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose While Royal London Asset Management LTD Lowered Position by $876.95 Million; Continental Building Products (CBPX) Stake Has Increased by Systematic Financial Management Lp

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Building Products (CBPX) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 43,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.52 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Building Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 160,702 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 8,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 148,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 billion, down from 156,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 1.02M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hni Corp. (NYSE:HNI) by 36,863 shares to 38,776 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 22,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,819 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 2,700 shares to 219,800 shares, valued at $9.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 382,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.