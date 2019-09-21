Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Stake by $428,400; Ruffer Llp Stake In Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Was Raised

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 30,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, down from 34,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 2.41 million shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $657,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 255,733 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Partners with DoorDash To Enable Delivery at All Locations – Business Wire” on February 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Appoints Louis DiPietro as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Triple-â€˜Fâ€™ Rated Stocks to Leave on the Shelf – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiesta Restaurant Group names new CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 6.61M shares to 12.70M shares, valued at $200.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 199,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,138 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 82,104 are held by Martingale Asset Management L P. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,237 shares. 2,070 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prns. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 49,166 shares. Captrust Financial reported 0% stake. Portolan Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 44,400 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 2.26M shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 750,558 shares. Birch Run Advisors Lp has invested 1.96% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 200 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Limited Company. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). First Manhattan reported 0.01% stake. Principal Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 189,345 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Colorado-based Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Puzo Michael J has 2.39% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 57,020 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 41,906 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). M&T Bankshares stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,142 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability reported 45 shares stake. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New England Rech & Mngmt invested in 0.92% or 12,025 shares. 58,159 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 5.05M shares. Federated Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 406,342 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $448.05M for 23.63 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,735 shares to 32,982 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) by 45,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc..