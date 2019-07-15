Analog Devices (ADI) Position Upped by Choate Investment Advisors; Halsey Associates Maintains Position in Jacobs Engineering (JEC)

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.03M shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 53,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 92,103 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 6,560 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 232,445 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 974,757 shares. Scotia Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tuttle Tactical invested in 24,589 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cibc owns 5,582 shares. Shell Asset Management Co, Netherlands-based fund reported 36,652 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com, Delaware-based fund reported 4,850 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cibc World Markets stated it has 19,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management Inc invested in 8,606 shares or 0.05% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 103,244 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 490 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,577 shares to 55,618 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,896 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMS) by 204,232 shares to 708,240 shares, valued at $31.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,940 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.