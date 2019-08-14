Analog Devices (ADI) Position Maintained by Korea Investment Corp; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Levin Capital Strategies LP Trimmed by $203.78 Million Its Holding

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 310.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 69,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 91,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 22,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 2.21 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 10,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corporation holds 16,240 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability owns 444 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 4,411 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.39% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Riverbridge Ltd Liability invested in 1.03% or 501,781 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability owns 8,049 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,563 shares. 45 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Snyder Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 35,136 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 809 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.03% or 8,424 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,766 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 10,271 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 170,922 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 115,513 shares to 414,749 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,600 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.37B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares to 373,539 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).