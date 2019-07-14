Analog Devices (ADI) Position Has Upped by Putnam Fl Investment Management Co; Pinnacle Associates LTD Position in Centene Del (CNC) Has Boosted as Stock Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 17,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,878 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 16,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1660.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 552,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 585,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 33,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,792 shares to 195,950 shares, valued at $37.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,805 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 218,704 shares. Agf Invs America Inc reported 45,063 shares. Whale Rock Management Ltd Company holds 2.75% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 1.45M shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 419,270 were reported by Cincinnati Financial. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 547,864 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.49% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 85,854 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 10,720 shares. Capital Ww Investors stated it has 4.46 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Alexandria Lc holds 0.08% or 5,042 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 112,400 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highland Cap Management Lp owns 5,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Etrade Limited Liability Co stated it has 21,692 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Mercantile Trust owns 0.11% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 8,560 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.52% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 132,912 were accumulated by Meritage Port Management. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 522 shares. Hennessy holds 60,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd reported 21,507 shares. Elk Creek Ltd has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Maverick stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 183,892 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 77,791 shares.