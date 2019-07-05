Analog Devices (ADI) Position Has Lifted by Papp L Roy & Associates; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Mcdonald Capital Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $4.11 Million

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 24,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 534,055 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.29 million, down from 558,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific’s First Quarter Profit Climbs Nearly 8 Percent – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Invest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,200 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt owns 12,787 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. American National Bank holds 1.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 33,252 shares. Sarasin Prns Llp stated it has 312,032 shares. Fort Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advisory Services Network reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westwood Hldg, Texas-based fund reported 924,473 shares. J Goldman LP has 32,925 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson reported 64,143 shares. 5.86M are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com. 4.17 million were accumulated by Dodge And Cox. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.31M shares. Puzo Michael J has 4,900 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has invested 1.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communications Ma holds 0.81% or 11.44 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.31% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. 2,924 were reported by Hrt Limited Co. Citadel Advisors Limited Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 37,197 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 31,284 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 251,392 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Tru holds 0.29% or 3,130 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 500,121 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.78% stake. 5,500 were accumulated by Loews. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 344,792 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 324,896 are held by Tirschwell And Loewy. St Germain D J accumulated 0.06% or 4,875 shares. Private Tru Co Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,311 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.09% or 171,505 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,727 shares to 75,833 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,141 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WM, ADI, WMB, XEL, CXO – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for June 5th – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.