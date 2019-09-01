Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose While Riverbridge Partners Has Increased Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 7,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 60,827 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 68,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 35,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 501,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82 million, up from 466,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 66,866 shares. Fil Ltd reported 6 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 250,032 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp has 20,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Co invested in 7,264 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 279,681 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.29% or 34,357 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 7,782 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 537,482 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,096 shares. Notis has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aspen Invest holds 0.14% or 1,249 shares. Nine Masts Limited holds 2,335 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 13,962 shares to 16,129 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 281,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company has 10,832 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd has invested 0.34% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Commerce Retail Bank reported 8,109 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 183,218 shares. First Manhattan owns 26,516 shares. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 41,087 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 250 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Citadel Advsrs Llc accumulated 2.38 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. City Hldg has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 72 were reported by Csat Advisory Lp. Cincinnati holds 1.78% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 419,270 shares. Korea Investment reported 91,300 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,505 shares.

