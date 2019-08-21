Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose While Profund Advisors Upped by $934,395 Its Position; Alpha Windward Lifted General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $444,481; Share Value Rose

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 248.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 12,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 16,852 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 4,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 3.99M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/03/2018 – German automakers gain ground in S.Korea, outselling GM for first time; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Brose for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 29/05/2018 – U.S. NEW-VEHICLE RETAIL SALES WOULD BE UP 3% IN MAY WITHOUT SELLING DAY ADJUSTMENT – J.D. POWER & LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS URGES U.S. AND CHINA TO CONTINUE TO “ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AND PURSUE SUSTAINABLE TRADE POLICIES”; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM’S EXISTING $14.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Seegrid Expands Supervisor Fleet Management Software with Innovative New Features; 28/03/2018 – Cadillac, Lincoln launch SUVs in New York with an eye on China sales; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Believe U.S., China Value a Vibrant Auto Industry; 23/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION TO VOTE ON TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT BY APRIL 26

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 8,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 48,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 39,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 2.26M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 6,252 shares to 25,184 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,231 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Natl Bank holds 0.27% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 9,626 shares. Windsor Mgmt Limited Com reported 7,311 shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 265,137 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors has invested 0.98% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,056 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 85,854 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 29,785 shares. 54,568 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. 1.58M are held by Waddell & Reed Fincl. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.25% or 48,424 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Davenport Ltd owns 9,837 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.01M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 76 shares.

