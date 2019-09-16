Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose While Maplelane Capital Trimmed Position by $3.36 Million; Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Cut Position by $609,408

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.26. About 511,056 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 226,769 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.90 million, down from 230,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $194.37. About 429,198 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 23.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 460,000 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $65.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 582,795 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 791 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 18,040 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Sit Invest Associate reported 2,775 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 33 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 15,713 shares. Whittier Trust Com invested in 4,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Management LP invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Personal Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 428 shares. Diversified Communication reported 0.19% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,984 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $30.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And invested in 0.12% or 466,139 shares. Tompkins Fin invested in 0.58% or 15,682 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 1,264 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc holds 24,669 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Inc Ma owns 57,333 shares. 16,267 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability. 89,300 are owned by Ci. Bailard holds 45,260 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 9,476 are owned by Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.17% or 419,023 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 34,492 shares or 1.3% of the stock. New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Sit Inv Assoc has 0.65% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.42 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.