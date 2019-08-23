Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose While Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Its Stake by $621,915; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Drexel Morgan & Company

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 1.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company analyzed 5,923 shares as the company's stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 50,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 56,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $39.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 432,020 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 128,521 shares to 146,798 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 17,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 126,894 are held by Nomura Asset. Creative Planning invested in 18,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs owns 2.55 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 15,873 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Cap Management Lc reported 12,040 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 142,672 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 3.32% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 0.01% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,824 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 2,423 shares. Prudential reported 0.14% stake. Alexandria Ltd Liability Co owns 5,042 shares. 54,568 are owned by Kbc Nv.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.