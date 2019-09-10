Analog Devices (ADI) Holding Maintained by Alkeon Capital Management Llc; Ftb Advisors Has Increased Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) Position by $1.41 Million

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 16,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 82,397 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 65,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 3.60M shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 212,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.40M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 812,687 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 377,832 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $265.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 819,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Mgmt LP stated it has 1.95% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 5.14 million are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 11,372 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp & owns 256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 3.32% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 3,017 were accumulated by Forbes J M Llp. 1.58 million are owned by Waddell And Reed Financial Inc. Northeast Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,225 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 148,171 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3,339 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 0.07% or 13,345 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fire Gru holds 0.04% or 928 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 14,807 shares to 31,663 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Emerging Mkts Equity Etf (SCHE) by 33,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,881 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U S Real Estate Etf (IYR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, worth $57.04 million.