Analog Devices (ADI) Holding Has Upped by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc; Ceva (CEVA) Position Held by Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 1.65M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 90,079 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 29/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Scots hairdresser Daryll Rowe pleads guilty to deliberately infecting victims with HI; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 20; 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 04/05/2018 – Ceva Logistics Delivers Worst Zurich Trading Debut in Two Years; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S – FOR 2018 EXPECTS CONTINUED GOOD VOLUME AND REVENUE GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS EXPECTS TO LIST IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.