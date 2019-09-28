Analog Devices (ADI) Holding Has Increased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; Spindletop Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) as Shares Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 193,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.43M, up from 820,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 72,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.15. About 524,586 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.25 million for 10.25 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.