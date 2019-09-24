Analog Devices (ADI) Holding Has Boosted by Ardevora Asset Management Llp; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Dupont Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.47 Million Its Stake

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 24.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 8,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 27,305 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 36,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 6.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 322,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.36 million, up from 274,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.29. About 1.64M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Lc invested in 3.14% or 583,190 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Illinois-based Zacks Invest has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 8,150 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Company reported 1,285 shares. 2,500 are owned by Wolverine Asset. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 86,854 shares. Ratan Cap Management Lp owns 40,000 shares. 68,783 were accumulated by Hartline Invest Corporation. 22,659 were reported by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Riverhead Cap Management, Delaware-based fund reported 33,330 shares. Bowen Hanes invested in 1.06% or 149,435 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc has 0.43% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hodges Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4,460 shares to 6,132 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 35.54 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 35,490 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 18.58M shares. Cantillon Mgmt Lc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5.09M shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 98,426 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt has 10,225 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 30,510 shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 5,249 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Llc owns 8,405 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York invested in 0.01% or 1,350 shares. New York-based American Grp has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 36,512 shares. 35,966 are held by Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Hm Payson reported 6,313 shares.

