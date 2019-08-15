Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Washington Trust Company Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised by $310,401 as Stock Value Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 113,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 116,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 1.84M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,491 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 42,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24.61 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Moreover, Cap Investors has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Cna Financial has 0.89% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 40,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 2.62% or 125,442 shares. Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated reported 4.68% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shine Advisory Incorporated reported 136 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.71% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kbc Nv reported 54,568 shares. Motco reported 740 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.05% or 137,315 shares. Moreover, Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,360 shares. Ftb stated it has 45,899 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 7,323 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 18,389 are owned by West Oak Capital Llc.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10 million for 22.60 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 32,211 shares to 81,345 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 37,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Exchange Traded by 8,802 shares to 44,587 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,091 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,452 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp reported 62,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 238,340 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 840,093 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Com Pa accumulated 282,561 shares. 128,669 are held by North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,660 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 4.28M shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 194,091 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Com, Missouri-based fund reported 227,236 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Company stated it has 71,738 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,093 shares. Moreover, Wade G W And has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osterweis Mgmt accumulated 360,305 shares or 2.66% of the stock.