Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Washington Trust Company Decreased Holding by $385,990 as Market Valuation Rose; As Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Share Value Rose, Hahn Capital Management Lifted Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78B, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $145.8. About 279,387 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 116,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,794 shares to 400,150 shares, valued at $37.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,270 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group (NYSE:CIT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30M. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $659,600 was sold by Banks Jennifer. CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435 worth of stock or 6,621 shares. $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by Cunningham John H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Security Capital Rech reported 659,872 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 9,117 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 33,663 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 671,666 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 135 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 149,767 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 3,621 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 3.17M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 121,989 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 2,461 are owned by Bokf Na.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Have Dropped 23%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s (NYSE:BRX) 13% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 3,550 shares to 7,425 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 37,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA: Analog Devices A Potential Big Winner From 5G – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLK, ADI, AMAT, FIS: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Analog Devices and Badger Meter – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $445.27 million for 23.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.