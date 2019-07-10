Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Tirschwell & Loewy Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Cut Holding by $22.21 Million

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20M, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 632,867 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 157,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 995,515 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.32M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 111,883 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Molina Healthcare, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora stated it has 74 shares. Thomas White Intl holds 0.17% or 8,717 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.05% or 353,384 shares in its portfolio. 71,467 are owned by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 137,234 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fruth Investment Mngmt invested 0.55% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bartlett & Comm Limited Co invested in 313,624 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 285,238 shares. Markel holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 754,811 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated owns 30,855 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 18,955 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 3,734 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 222,689 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,171 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 6.05 million shares. Swiss Bank has 0.02% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.06% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs owns 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Iridian Asset Ct owns 1.14M shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk invested in 0% or 1,467 shares. 499,360 are owned by Northern Tru. Fiera owns 0.17% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 308,973 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.03% or 682,758 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 874,149 shares. 4,117 were reported by Fort L P. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc reported 0.48% stake. 1,186 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt Service.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.93 million for 13.55 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26,544 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 283,641 shares to 284,393 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tocagen Inc by 36,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Oritani Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ORIT).