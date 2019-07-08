Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Tirschwell & Loewy Has Cut Position; American International Group Has Lowered Holding in Dish Network A (DISH) by $854,298 as Stock Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp A (DISH) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 27,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,204 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 113,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 944,858 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20M, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 468,997 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.93 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $514,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Ltd Limited Co holds 791 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil has invested 0.53% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 894 shares. Van Eck holds 0.18% or 351,595 shares in its portfolio. Korea has 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 91,300 shares. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 5,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrow owns 385 shares. Comm Commercial Bank has 8,109 shares. Cincinnati reported 530,214 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Hemenway Tru Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 186,627 shares. Horizon Lc invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Financial Service Inc invested in 0.09% or 202,535 shares. Dana Investment Advisors has 0.15% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 71,467 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 174,381 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.29 million activity. 10,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,304 shares to 280,792 shares, valued at $37.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp Class A (NYSE:GDOT) by 87,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 12,100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nomura Holdings Inc reported 310,533 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,169 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 327,202 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Blackrock has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Geode Capital Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 3.40 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.83 million shares. Whittier Trust Co accumulated 193 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 24,596 shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.38 million for 15.43 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.