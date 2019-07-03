Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Holding by $1.08 Million as Share Price Rose; Grimes & Company Increases Position in Cvs (CVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 10,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 91,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 13,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, up from 107,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 3.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 96,171 shares, valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,360 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for June 19th – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. video streaming app YouNow files cryptocurrency offering with SEC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Analog Devices (ADI) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $514,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 0.18% or 8,939 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Round Table Service Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,336 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 7.32 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Company reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 100 shares. Mariner Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,412 shares. Thomas White Interest Ltd reported 8,717 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,873 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 1.28M shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 1.80M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor owns 99,975 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 894 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG) by 8,941 shares to 51,725 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,565 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Mgmt has invested 2.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 110,350 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Swedbank owns 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 937,685 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.03% or 5,757 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancshares holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,749 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 103,714 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Community Bancorp Na reported 24,118 shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,945 shares. Cetera Ltd Co owns 30,576 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 121,823 shares. Taconic Capital Advisors LP holds 1.86% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 465,000 shares. Tower Bridge invested in 185,606 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 132,926 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49M on Tuesday, January 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.