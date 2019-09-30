Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.30 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ohio Valley Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $378.78. About 1.46M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 91.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 47,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 4,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 1.09M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.64 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 367,735 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca accumulated 990 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 2,632 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.73% or 26,550 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, West Coast Fin Lc has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,726 shares. Peoples Ser has 1.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,724 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 250 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 581,806 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Nc reported 0.32% stake. Us Comml Bank De owns 586,028 shares. Barbara Oil holds 4.69% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf reported 5,782 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP accumulated 0.49% or 10,878 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 827 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.65% or 330,982 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 22.85 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 135,988 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Optimum Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 2,501 were reported by Nomura. Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability reported 2,111 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 731 shares. 55,371 were accumulated by Papp L Roy & Associate. 35,490 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Lc. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 209,068 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Davenport And Company Limited Liability holds 9,781 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 172,436 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ledyard Bank holds 0.11% or 7,192 shares. The Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.36% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).