Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $24.50 Million as Share Price Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lowered Stake by $859,248 as Shares Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 218,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 86,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77 million, down from 305,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 1.65 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 136,722 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01M, down from 140,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.05M shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 21,687 shares to 47,742 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 619,650 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $113.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.