Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $8.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Increased Holding by $1.77 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 129.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 77,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,315 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 59,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 2.21M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 90.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 43,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 90,470 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 47,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 3.12 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Investors Yawn after FirstEnergy Unit Files Chapter 11, Plans to Close Four Nuclear Units, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – DJ FirstEnergy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FE); 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 31/05/2018 – ERO Copper Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Jun. 4; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS PROVIDES EXPLORATION AND CORPORATE UPDATE; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS EMERGENCY ORDER TO AVERT POWER CRIS; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS COMPANY TO INVEST UP TO $4.8B FROM 2018-21; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEEKS TO GET OUT OF CERTAIN POWER CONTRACTS; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – RESIGNATION OF ERNEST PETERS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 90,815 shares to 104,547 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,895 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 385 were reported by Arrow Corp. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 390 are held by Smithfield Tru. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 3.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wetherby Asset Management, California-based fund reported 6,992 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 56,332 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Company holds 185,531 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.27% or 31,900 shares. Taurus Asset Lc reported 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Argent Trust Communications owns 10,601 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Coldstream reported 29,677 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 20,479 shares. 2,000 were reported by Taylor Asset Mgmt. Essex Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 141 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Llc holds 4.24 million shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) by 16,883 shares to 34,167 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 10,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,998 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).

