Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Professional Advisory Services Has Lowered Position by $1.66 Million; Harris Del (HRS) Stock Price Were Volatile While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Trimmed Holding

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.6. About 1.18 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 15,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 198,621 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.72M, down from 213,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 243.23% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 06/03/2018 – UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named ‘Real Estate Agency Brand of The Year’ In 2018 Harris Poll Equitrend® Study; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Companies Bringing Innovation To Help Solve Societal Challenges; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Waller Cos Mud No. 2, Tx’s Unlimited Tax Bonds, Ser. 2018; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on Senate Passage of SESTA; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Feinstein Urge Defense Sec Mattis to Waive Recoupment of Camp Pendleton Police Officers’ Pay; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris and Rep. Kaptur to Receive Lajos Kossuth Award; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: PR 18-08 Harris v. City of Providence – No Violation; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Notes: Keenum, Harris, Draft, Dixon

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.66 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested in 206,484 shares. Central Securities holds 450,000 shares or 7.52% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp has 0.1% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 102,749 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 367,926 shares. Chemical Comml Bank accumulated 0.23% or 19,471 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 25,577 were accumulated by Somerset. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Van Eck Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 351,595 shares. Aviva Plc holds 139,657 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sva Plumb Wealth Llc owns 15,873 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation has 287,241 shares.

