Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Professional Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Position; Glenview Capital Management Increases Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1136.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.39 million, up from 176,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 956,371 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 2.26M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.32M shares to 7.49M shares, valued at $215.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58M shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen: Growth, Value, And Dividends As Easy As ‘ABC’ – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “‘Significant’ Put Buying Activity in AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Targets 13% in Shares Through January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Beats Keep Coming, With Verizon, CocaCola, Twitter, Procter & Gamble All Solid – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.