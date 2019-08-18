Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lowered Holding; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $26.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 608.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 76,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $295.79. About 164,546 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 4,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 229,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, down from 233,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,991 shares to 157,946 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.78% or 56,970 shares. 7,699 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd. Horizon stated it has 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 1,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Cap Mgmt reported 0.37% stake. Baillie Gifford owns 374,305 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C has 2.67% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 2,090 shares. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.43% or 535,239 shares. Moreover, Jennison Lc has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Investors invested 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Axa invested in 391,221 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0.01% or 322 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 31,900 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 29,785 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 483,000 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Lc has invested 1.39% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Jackson Square Ltd Llc holds 369,741 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% or 584 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited (Trc) stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 54,957 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 49,975 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 9,688 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Inc invested in 662 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 60,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Liability has 8,123 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Guggenheim owns 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 3,636 shares. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).