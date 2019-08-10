Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Markel Has Upped Position by $5.78 Million as Share Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Raised Stake

Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 754,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.46M, up from 699,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 21,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 496,958 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884.96 million, up from 475,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com

