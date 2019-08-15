Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Position; Suvretta Capital Management Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $112.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 269,441 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 1.40M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.44 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

